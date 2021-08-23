https://www.oann.com/uk-watchdog-probes-sp-globals-44-billion-deal-with-ihs-markit/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-watchdog-probes-sp-globals-44-billion-deal-with-ihs-markit



FILE PHOTO: The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

August 23, 2021

(Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator said on Monday it has started its investigation into whether business information provider S&P Global’s $44 billion purchase of London-based peer IHS Markit Ltd would hurt competition.

S&P Global last year agreed to buy IHS Markit, creating a new data powerhouse serving Wall Street and the corporate world.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has set a deadline of Oct. 19 for its phase 1 decision. The regulator had invited comments from interested parties in June.

