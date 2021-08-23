https://thelibertyloft.com/opinion-covid-19-unquestioning-compliance-on-our-part-equates-to-research-data-on-theirs/

Charlotte, NC — The COVID-19 psyop has been fascinating in its roll out from the perspective that it has been nothing but contradicting information from the beginning. For people not persuaded by the fear antics, it is apparent the constant changing of the narrative is meant to keep people confused and not knowing where to stand. There is a great deal of research concerning people’s reactions to media. It is known, for example, that a large segment of the population simply does not take the time to process or consider the merits of the information being presented. It is also known that people automatically align what they are hearing with pre-existing biases.

People are prone to believe in the possibility of a killer pandemic for several reasons. One, we have a flu season every year, and two, Hollywood propaganda. The CDC can’t seem to make up their mind on the effectiveness of the vaccine. One minute it’s effective, the next, there is a higher risk of severe disease if vaccinated early. Vaccinated people also have higher levels of the virus in their systems. In this writer’s opinion, they are feeding the public this information to gauge our reactions. People must accept the reality that to them, we are stimulus-response organisms and are always under the microscope. If we fail to question the narrative, they take it as consent and consider it data in their behavioral research projects.

Why are vaccinated people still getting sick? Why would people agree to take a vaccine when the CDC admits it cannot stop transmission? Why are they pushing it so hard?

There is a definite truth to the idea that people are not paying attention. If they were, no one would be getting this vaccine. Donald Trump was hailed for his “operation warp speed,” where he allegedly fast tracked the shot’s development before the end of his presidential term. According to an article in New York Magazine, this mRNA vaccine existed in January 2020, before COVID-19 even became a big deal in the U.S. They claim it was ready to go because of the genetic sequencing which had been made public from the Wuhan lab.

Here is the best part. It was developed in one weekend before the Chinese even discovered it could be transmitted between humans. If the vaccine was developed using a sequenced genetic code, then why wasn’t the PCR-test? According to the CDC document CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel (see pg. 40) there were no isolated virus samples available when the tests were conducted developing the testing process.

“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full-length RNA (N gene; GenBank accession: MN908947.2) of known titer (RNA copies/µL) spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen .”

If we are following this correctly, they had a vaccine in January 2020, before it was even known the disease could be transmitted between humans, from a sequenced genetic code that the CDC didn’t use to develop their PCR-testing process. A test, by the way, the inventor says, was never meant for diagnosing illness.

The mRNA vaccine has been in existence for decades. A study from PubMed, published in 2013, highlights that the first animal experiments were conducted twenty years earlier. The authors also acknowledged, though encouraged it be done, that human trials had not been conducted. Another study published by The University of Pennsylvania also states that no large trials have been conducted determining the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines on humans. Considering the vaccines were approved under emergency authorization, it is safe to assume the trials are being conducted now.

There is a reason that vaccinated people are showing higher levels of the virus and still getting sick. There are no studies that will confirm this as being absolute however, it stands to reason that antibody dependent enhancement is the explanation. What is ABE? Through years of animal trials, it has been demonstrated that the spike protein mediates viral entry into cells by first binding to a receptor on the host cell surface and then fusing viral and host membranes. This essentially means that the spike proteins being inserted into your cells are more likely to reproduce when exposed to the virus after vaccination, making you sicker. Another study by PubMed put it like this-

Antibody-based drugs and vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are being expedited through preclinical and clinical development . Data from the study of SARS-CoV and other respiratory viruses suggest that anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies could exacerbate COVID-19 through antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). Previous respiratory syncytial virus and dengue virus vaccine studies revealed human clinical safety risks related to ADE, resulting in failed vaccine trials. Here, we describe key ADE mechanisms and discuss mitigation strategies for SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and therapies in development. We also outline recently published data to evaluate the risks and opportunities for antibody-based protection against SARS-CoV-2.

Has anybody else noticed that PubMed is a .gov site? The same government that is pushing these vaccines on you know there is an inherent risk due to antibody dependent enhancement. They also know that they are using us as guinea pigs, as the above quote states that the vaccines are being expedited through preclinical development .

Why are they pushing it on us? There are many theories on this one, ranging from world depopulation to the destruction of the so-called, God gene. The intent of this article was not to dive into conspiracy theories but to suggest they get away with things they do because we do not pay attention. As mentioned earlier, there is massive research being done in the field of communications pertaining to how human beings react to media messaging. It is believed that most people simply do not possess the cognitive ability to process what they are hearing.

There is a principle called The Heuristic/Sufficiency Principle which states people rarely take the time to retrieve pertinent information, from their memories, to apply it to a decision they must make now. Do they use this knowledge when trying to convince us, through the media, to comply? You bet your bottom dollar they do, and the only ones to blame are ourselves. Yes, it is obvious our government is pushing us into a totalitarian system, but they are using what they know about our observable reactions to help them along.

If we fail to research anything on our own, or just live our lives believing what the media tells us, we are inadvertently telling them we are not interested in discovering the truth on our own. When we fail to question anything and just go along with the program, our compliance, and the means they used to achieve it, end up in a research book about media messaging strategies.

