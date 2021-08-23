https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/update-maricopa-audit-delayed-as-cyber-ninja-team-quite-sick-with-covid/

NEW: Cyber Ninjas boss Doug Logan ‘quite sick’ with COVID-19, Arizona Senate president says. Maricopa County election report draft will not be delivered in full to the Arizona Senate today as expected.https://t.co/2otmmdU8Rc — for @dcexaminer — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) August 23, 2021

Cyber Ninjas boss ‘quite sick’ with COVID, Arizona Senate president says

A majority of the team leading the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County tested positive for COVID, according to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann. Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two other members of the five-person audit team are “quite sick,” and the full draft of their report will not be delivered on Monday as expected, Fann said in a statement.

“In addition to the illnesses, it wasn’t until Thursday that the Senate received the images of the ballot envelopes from Maricopa County and are hoping to have those analyzed as soon as possible to incorporate those results in the final report,” Fann said.

“The Senate legal team will meet Wednesday to start reviewing the draft report, and when the remainder of the draft is submitted, the Senate team will hold another meeting to continue checking for accuracy, clarity, and proof of documentation of findings,” Fann said. “Once that is complete, the final report will be presented to the Senate Judiciary Committee and findings released to the public.”

