As the Delta outbreak rages on in many countries, experts are surprised by how high the peak is going to be for the present wave of cases. Fortunately, mortality rates which typically lag for several weeks, are staying far below prior rates with the prior variants as a testimony to the lower virulence of the Delta variant. However, given the mass of infected people in so many countries, the impact on hospitalization and death should not be underestimated, particularly with the lack of early treatment, which is a standard in so many countries.

Our CDC director and recent studies have shown that the vaccinated not only can become ill will COVID-19 in the setting of vaccine failure, but they can also carry the virus in very high viral loads in the early symptomatic phase and, in this context, can become individual super-spreaders. So indeed, we are in a crisis of the vaccinated, who are directionally have lower rates of COVID-19 illness but passing it to unvaccinated victims who develop the syndrome.

