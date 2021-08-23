https://noqreport.com/2021/08/23/vaccinated-people-getting-covid-becoming-worried-as-scientists-cant-provide-answers/

While the government is pushing for everyone in the United States to get vaccinated, scientist are becoming alarmed at the data that shows those who are already vaccinated appear to have less protection against the virus than originally thought.

Currently vaccinated individuals are contracting the virus at high rates and appear to be spreading it to others. There is also concern that those who are vaccinated are not protected from serious illness.

With lack of concrete information it is hard for the public to make decisions regarding the vaccine when there is little data to back up the effectiveness of the vaccines. There also appears to be little data as to adverse reactions individuals might experience if they do get vaccinated.

“We have to be humble about what we do know and what we don’t know. There are a few things we can say definitively. One is that this is a hard question to address.” – Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The lack of information for those who are vaccinated and concerned about getting the virus makes it difficult for them to know whether or not they are protected. While there has […]