While the government is pushing for everyone in the United States to get vaccinated, scientist are becoming alarmed at the data that shows those who are already vaccinated appear to have less protection against the virus than originally thought.

Currently vaccinated individuals are contracting the virus at high rates and appear to be spreading it to others. There is also concern that those who are vaccinated are not protected from serious illness.

With lack of concrete information it is hard for the public to make decisions regarding the vaccine when there is little data to back up the effectiveness of the vaccines. There also appears to be little data as to adverse reactions individuals might experience if they do get vaccinated.

“We have to be humble about what we do know and what we don’t know. There are a few things we can say definitively. One is that this is a hard question to address.” – Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The lack of information for those who are vaccinated and concerned about getting the virus makes it difficult for them to know whether or not they are protected. While there has been case studies regarding breakthrough infections the data seems to vary.

“It’s quite clear that we have more breakthroughs now. We all know someone who has had one. But we don’t have great clinical data.” – Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California

Provincetown Massachusetts saw one of the biggest breakthrough outbreaks over the July 4th holiday weekend. Over the weekend 469 people contracted the coronavirus and nearly 3 out of 4 of those individuals were vaccinated. As a result of the outbreak the CDC encouraged vaccinated people to wear masks in certain situations.

Research in Israel indicates that as time goes on the effectiveness of the vaccine fades resulting in more vaccinated people contracting the coronavirus. The research also indicates that those who were vaccinated early on are more likely to suffer from severe disease.

Some researchers are saying the problem is the delta variant and that the vaccine is not effective against it. Regardless there are still a lot of questions that remain unanswered. Why are we seeing an increase in vaccinated people getting the coronavirus? The reality is no one can seem to provide that answer. Yet the government continues to push for everyone to get vaccinated when no one really seems to know the true effectiveness of the vaccine.

