Police have arrested a New York man who allegedly hit a person on the head with a hammer causing the victim to fall onto the subway tracks.

Forty-one-year-old Jamar Newton of Brooklyn was arrested Sunday, the day after authorities said he attacked the 44-year-old individual at the Union Square station, whom he accused of looking at him the wrong way, the New York Post reported.

“Don’t look at me!” Newton reportedly told the victim, who was waiting on the N/R line platform at approximately 9:00 p.m.

“If you come any closer, I’m going to hit you!” he allegedly stated.

When the victim moved away, the suspect walked to a bench and grabbed a hammer from a bag, according to police.

Video footage showed the moment the suspect, wearing a white hat and black shirt, approached the victim from behind and appeared to hit him before leaving the scene:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 8/21/21 at approx. 9:08 PM, at the Union Sq subway station ‘N/R’ line @NYPD13PCT Manhattan. A dispute with a 44 Y/O male vic led to the suspect hitting him on the head with a hammer. Any info call or DM NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/RIajhIEkdM — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 22, 2021

The victim was helped to safety by those nearby but transported to Bellevue Hospital where he required seven stitches to close the wound, police noted.

“Newton was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. He was previously busted for a chain-snatching in Harlem, and as he was being processed, police connected him with the hammer attack,” the Post report stated.

According to the Daily Mail, Newton was arrested in April regarding five misdemeanor charges that included menacing, petit larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property. However, he was released without bail, records reportedly showed.

