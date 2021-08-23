https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/w-h-o-chief-calls-for-halt-on-vaccine-boosters/

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday called for a two-month moratorium on COVID booster shots as many low income countries still struggle to provide enough vaccine doses for their citizens.

Ghebreyesus made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Budapest. The WHO head argued that “vaccine injustice and vaccine nationalism” fuels the risk of more infectious COVID-19 variants emerging.

Ghebreyesus’s call for a pause on booster shots comes as the U.S. prepares to begin administering third doses to all Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines beginning Sept. 20.

