A lot of people were retweeting a segment of Fox News video posted by Lis Power of Media Matters giving the suggestion that host Dana Perino thought the FDA approval process for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was rushed. Mediaite wrote it up as “deceptively edited” and that Perino was bringing into the conversation “critics” who felt the process was rushed (which would have been all of Team Biden in 2020).

White House Shares Deceptively Edited Video of Fox News’ Reaction to FDA Full Approval of Pfizer Covid Vaccine https://t.co/vYgqiLWXUc — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 23, 2021

Mediaite notes that Molly Jong-Fast retweeted it and in turn was retweeted by White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates.

Rupert Murdoch didn’t think it was too rushed. He got it in December. https://t.co/PIfek3PCqh — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 23, 2021

As people are noting, the guest in the segment stated that full approval means that people can be confident that the vaccines are safe and effective. That doesn’t negate that the immediate framing was ‘critics asking if the process was rushed’ pic.twitter.com/mWGIc3BGva — Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 23, 2021

Undid the retweet. Thank you for the flag. — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) August 23, 2021

We thought the Washington Post had only one media guy (Eric Wemple) but it looks like they have more; Jeremy Barr says calling the clip “deceptively edited” is a bit of a stretch:

The phrase “deceptively edited” is doing A LOT of work here pic.twitter.com/yVe1c76YJf — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) August 23, 2021

The concern at hand is what Dana Perino said, not what her guest said… — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) August 23, 2021

You fell for it and now you’re embarrassed. There, there. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 23, 2021

It was literally deceptively edited. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 23, 2021

It also has the benefit of being 100% true. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) August 23, 2021

No sorry dude. That’s deceptive af. She’s clearly setting this up as a means to knock down her viewers concerns. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) August 23, 2021

My dad watches a lot of Fox News.

Every single “regular” on The 5 is vaccinated and encourages others to get vaccinated.

The only major hosts who have not indicated their vaccine status to my knowledge are Tucker and Ingraham. — Naninizhoni (@naninizhoni) August 23, 2021

It was deceptively edited you hack. — vinne (@vinne88755581) August 23, 2021

Didn’t the fact that someone from Media Matters posted it send up a flag?

Jeremy Barr is doing A LOT of work here… Trying to sell bullshit — Jack Bartleby (@JackBartleby1) August 23, 2021

Is it though? Just own it, you DNC shills screwed up and got caught (again) — Emanuel Goldstein 🇺🇸 (@GoldsteinEman) August 23, 2021

Everyone else knows what she was saying – how come you’re so stupid? — Jim Rockford – Please leave a message. (@Rockford522_Jim) August 23, 2021

“The concern at hand is what Perino said” … which was deceptively edited to make it sound like she thought the approval process was rushed. So what, really, is the concern? Even the White House undid its retweet.

