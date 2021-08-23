https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/23/was-it-worth-it-gov-desantis-tears-the-ap-a-new-one-responding-to-their-whiny-letter-about-press-sec-christina-pushaw-and-damn/

Man, we really really really hope DeSantis considers running for president in 2024.

As Twitchy readers know, the AP sent Gov. DeSantis a letter formally complaining about his bada*s press secretary, Christina Pushaw. Apparently, they were upset with her for calling out a misleading hit-piece they had written about her boss, and even accused her of siccing the mob on one of their reporters.

Yeah, it was really stupid.

DeSantis’ response is truly a *chef’s kiss’:

Ron DeSantis fires back at @AP for complaining that his press secretary called them out for publishing a misleading hit piece on him. pic.twitter.com/zTdinJkfso — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 23, 2021

‘You succeeded in publishing a misleading, clickbait headline about one of your political opponents, but at the expense of deterring individuals infected with COVID from seeking life-saving treatment, which will cost lives. Was it worth it?’

BOOM.

So much boom.

Best governor in the country. — Steve Campbell (@ReformedWriter) August 23, 2021

DeSantis is Trump with impulse control and deadly aim. — Cate Long (@cate_long) August 23, 2021

And that’s why the media, lefties, talking heads, and Democrats are so terrified of him.

***

