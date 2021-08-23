https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-bolts-from-event-as-reporters-press-him-on-afghanistan-refuses-to-answer-questions

Democrat President Joe Biden ran away from reporters who asked him, following a pandemic press conference, about his administration’s disaster in Afghanistan.

One of the reporters could be heard shouting at Biden, “Do you know how many Americans are left in Afghanistan?”

Biden proceeded to quickly leave the room without taking any questions.

WATCH:

REPORTER: “Do you know how many Americans are left in Afghanistan?” BIDEN: *ignores* pic.twitter.com/c4YMCoUhKD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2021

