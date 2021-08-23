https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-biden-urges-taliban-to-provide-for-well-being-of-afghanistan/

President Biden addressed the nation Sunday afternoon on the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, urging the Taliban to provide for the “well-being” of the country as America withdraws from the region.

“The Taliban has to make a fundamental decision. Is the Taliban going to be able to attempt to be able to unite and provide for the well-being of the people of Afghanistan, which no group has ever done for hundreds of years? If it does, it’s going to need everything from additional help to international support,” said the President.

A report from Fox News highlights the scope of the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan as the network claims the Taliban now control 75,000 vehicles, 200 aircraft, 600,000 weapons and $85 billion in funding.

“U.S. officials tell Reuters that the current intelligence indicates that the Taliban control at least 2,000 U.S.-made armored vehicles, between 30 and 40 aircraft and an untold number of small arms,” writes a reporter from the global news agency.

“Joe Biden creates the Taliban Army and Air Force,” posted former Trump official Richard Grenell on Twitter.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan admitted Tuesday that the administration does not yet have a “complete picture” on the location of American defense equipment abandoned in Afghanistan.

“We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone,” the Biden adviser said. “But certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, and, obviously, we don’t have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport.”

“The president did not think it was inevitable that the Taliban were going to take control of Afghanistan,” Sullivan said. “He thought the Afghan national security forces could step up and fight because we spent 20 years, tens of billions of dollars, training them, giving them the best equipment, giving them support of U.S. forces for 20 years.”

“When push came to shove, they decided not to step up and fight for their country,” Sullivan concluded.

