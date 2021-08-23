https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-huge-crowd-of-maskless-guests-attend-pelosi-fundraiser-in-covid-hotspot

It’s not news that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is a hypocrite, but the House Speaker outdid herself over the weekend.

“Nancy Pelosi was apparently caught addressing an outdoor crowd of mask-less Democratic big wigs in COVID-19-riddled Napa Valley over the weekend, according to video and tweets,” The New York Post reported. “A clip of the close-quartered fundraiser was posted on Facebook by Democratic Party donor and winemaker Kathryn Walt Hall — and promptly blasted out on Twitter.”

With Afghanistan in full meltdown, Pelosi flew across the country to join in a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee event. Tickets for the fundraiser shown in the photos sold for $100 to $29,000, according to New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel.

This appears to be a video of @SpeakerPelosi talking to donors at the @dccc retreat this weekend in Napa. pic.twitter.com/YsqRvM16ex — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 22, 2021

The footage “appeared to show dozens of unmasked people seated elbow to elbow at long luncheon tables as Pelosi gave a speech and masked waiters ambled between the listeners,” the Post wrote.

“All the servants fully masked,” tweeted journalist Glenn Greenwald. “The almost-entirely old, white, rich crowd of DCCC donors free to go maskless as they’re served.”

All the servants fully masked. The almost-entirely old, white, rich crowd of DCCC donors free to go maskless as they’re served. https://t.co/OuhPp468q9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 22, 2021

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Napa County, the site of the party, is a COVID-19 hotspot, being declared the designation of “high” for its current level of transmission.

The top Republican in the House blasted Pelosi.

“Speaker Pelosi wants to lock you down again while she wines and dines with her political donors,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). “It’s utter hypocrisy.”

Pelosi has been caught before deep in hypocrisy.

A year ago, the California Democrat, who supported full lockdowns over COVID-19 and advocated a national mask policy, was caught dropping into a hair salon in California — ordered closed by the governor — and walking around without a mask.

In security footage obtained by Fox News, Pelosi is seen walking through the eSalon in San Francisco on Aug. 31. Ironically, during an appearance on MSNBC that same night, Pelosi blasted then-President Trump for delivering his Republican National Convention acceptance speech before a live audience on the White House South Lawn where many people were not wearing masks.

The 81-year-old, who got a wash and a “blow-out” at the salon, took a few days to come up with a defense: It was all a setup.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and when they said, ‘We’re able to accommodate people one person at a time.’ I trusted that,” the speaker said. “So I take responsibility for falling for a setup. And that’s all I’m going to say on that. I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up.”

But Salon owner Erica Kious told Fox News, “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work.”

