The Biden administration certainly didn’t make the case today when it claimed that there are no Americans stranded in Kabul. And for his part, President Biden really didn’t make the case for why a female vice president was necessary to make a trip to Singapore and Vietnam. Vice President Kamala Harris is currently visiting Asia, and Biden said that’s why we have a female vice president, adding that “we’re gonna have some presidents pretty soon.”

Um, female presidents? And exactly how soon are we talking, Mr. President?

What? BIDEN: “She [Kamala] happens to be in Asia for me right now, but that’s why we have a female Vice President of the United States of America, who’s gonna be, we’re gonna have some presidents pretty soon.” 😬 pic.twitter.com/kQrjY6ZjUc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 23, 2021

Sounds like he gave away the plan just now. — Concerned Citizen (@ImAmerican69) August 23, 2021

That’s why they keep him in the basement. — SheLooksJustLikeYouJohn (@AsilisArt) August 23, 2021

I mean he probably doesn’t know how true this is… or what day it is — MicDre (@dremicdre) August 23, 2021

He knows. — NETIZEN KANE (@NetizenKane) August 23, 2021

Soon as in next week soon ? — Mathew Perry is my spirit animal Clem Fandango (@LondonToastof) August 23, 2021

Within weeks. — Concerned Citizen (@ImAmerican69) August 23, 2021

Teleprompter wins once again — ThatJD (@ThatJD1) August 23, 2021

I tried using Google Translate, but it still came out as jibberish. — Charles J. Olson (@Trollin4Togues) August 23, 2021

He always gives away the not so hidden agenda. He’s going to be in so much trouble….probably no dessert tonight. — Ella1 (@Ella_OC1) August 23, 2021

What’s with the creepy semi-whisper? — Dexter Frey (@dexter_frey) August 23, 2021

He still thinks the low growl whisper voice is a good tactic.. — TheBigAmerican (@TheBigAmerican7) August 23, 2021

He’s doing it again … like he’s giving away secrets and is going to get in trouble with his handlers.

did he get the number of grand offspring correct finally — Talibanned Pfizersexual, Our Lord & Savior🌜🐪 (@VicePhotocopier) August 23, 2021

We’re honestly not sure if Hunter’s child with the stripper is a girl or a boy, but we know Biden doesn’t acknowledge it as one of his grandchildren.

