The Biden administration certainly didn’t make the case today when it claimed that there are no Americans stranded in Kabul. And for his part, President Biden really didn’t make the case for why a female vice president was necessary to make a trip to Singapore and Vietnam. Vice President Kamala Harris is currently visiting Asia, and Biden said that’s why we have a female vice president, adding that “we’re gonna have some presidents pretty soon.”

Um, female presidents? And exactly how soon are we talking, Mr. President?

He’s doing it again … like he’s giving away secrets and is going to get in trouble with his handlers.

We’re honestly not sure if Hunter’s child with the stripper is a girl or a boy, but we know Biden doesn’t acknowledge it as one of his grandchildren.

