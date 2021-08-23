https://noqreport.com/2021/08/23/wuhan-lab-filed-patent-for-treating-accidental-exposure-to-deadly-pathogens-just-1-month-before-covid-19-outbreak/

Researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology filed a patent for a device treating lab personnel “accidentally exposed” to dangerous pathogens in November of 2019 – just months before the COVID-19 pandemic.

An unearthed patent application from November 15th, 2019 reveals the lab – which many scientists and government officials have identified as the source of COVID-19 – designing a tourniquet-style device to wrap around the fingers of individuals bleeding from lab accidents. The patent explicitly states the tool is designed for “when medical staff or biosafety laboratory personnel are accidentally exposed, especially wounds.” Device Sketch. “The invention discloses a tool for quickly binding fingers in a biosafety laboratory. The tool includes an elastic shrinkable ring, an outer cylinder and an inner cylinder arranged in the outer cylinder, and a sliding groove is provided on the cylinder wall of the outer cylinder,” the summary begins. “The invention can conveniently band the wounds of the fingers, and has the functions of slowing down blood circulation and hemostasis. Convenient for follow-up disinfection and wound treatment,” the patent application, which is pending review, continues.

Among the Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers listed on the patent are Wu Jia, who is head of […]