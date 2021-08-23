http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/obBbqpt_PgU/youtube-boasts-30-billion-in-payments-as-creator-wars-heat-up

Social media companies have thrown considerable resources and money at online creators in recent years. YouTube would like to remind everyone that it throws the most.

The media arm of Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced on Monday that it shares advertising sales with over 2 million video producers. YouTube also said it has paid out more than $30 billion to creators in the past three years from ads, merchandising and other service features.