Team Biden might wanna take a gander at this poll. Just sayin’ because this is a huge shift in only four months.

We knew Biden was sucking wind but we didn’t know it was THIS bad.

And with Independents?

Ouch.

15 point swing in Congressional preference among Independents since April (NBC/WSJ poll). pic.twitter.com/dYcx8pzfu5 — Bruce Mehlman (@bpmehlman) August 23, 2021

A 15 point shift …

GREAT news for Republicans.

Bad news for Team Biden.

Terrible news for Democrats.

This pleases us, greatly.

Good — Clara (@claramanoucheka) August 23, 2021

See?

That’s brutal. But also shows how quickly opinions change. — Lori 😎 (@coalsmom) August 23, 2021

Considering how much the media have been trying to pretend Biden’s drop in popularity has been slight and a ‘summer thing’ – this is BRUTAL.

And delicious.

We expect those numbers when asking Republicans, but Independent?

OOF.

I care less about party. I want competence — Katie Clemency (@KatieClemency) August 23, 2021

Competence is just one of the things we’re NOT seeing with Biden. We’re also missing cognition, aptitude, leadership. strength …

Yeah, it’s pretty damn bad.

Especially according to THESE poll numbers.

