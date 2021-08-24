https://noqreport.com/2021/08/24/6-steps-to-reverse-bidens-afghanistan-debacle/

By now, every witting person on earth knows the credibility of the United States has been disastrously damaged by events in Afghanistan. Thousands of American civilians are stranded and being held hostage by radical Islamic terrorists. Tens of thousands of brave Afghan allies are being hunted down and brutally murdered.

President Joe Biden is singularly responsible for this catastrophe. His incoherent press conference on Friday, Aug. 20, was a frightening example of the alternative reality Biden inhabits. He claimed the U.S. went to Afghanistan to destroy al-Qaida, and has done so. Yet less than an hour later, a Pentagon spokesman contradicted the commander in chief. On Sunday, Aug. 22, it got worse. Commenting on the Afghanistan evacuation, Biden said, “Many things could still go wrong.” Wake up, Mr. President. Everything about the evacuation is already going wrong and has been since the outset.

His assurance the Taliban has promised people with U.S. passports are being cleared through their checkpoints was immediately contradicted by the State Department. Belying Biden’s claim the rapid collapse of Afghan security forces was “unexpected,” a leaked “dissent cable” sent in early July from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul accurately forecasted the chaos we are witnessing on television. […]