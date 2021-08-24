https://noqreport.com/2021/08/24/a-warning-to-americas-enemies-both-foreign-and-domestic/

America’s Enemies While the chaos in Kabul and America’s embarrassing departure from that southwest Asian nation may give the impression to our allies – and especially to our enemies around the world that the United States of America is in free fall, it would be wise for anyone thinking those thoughts to think again. Joe Biden and his Obamunist administration may indeed be incompetent and inept, but they are not representative of America. In fact, they are more representative of a banana republic than the greatest nation on earth.

The Biden Administration and Democrats as a whole are a joke, the laughing stock of the civilized world. Struggling daily to provide any cogent explanation for how totally fouled up their exit from Afghanistan has been. The military has a term for it – FUBAR. The polite definition is “Fouled Up Beyond All Recognition.” That’s what Obama’s eight years in office were, and now Biden’s first seven months of his administration have been the same. FUBAR. The acorn didn’t fall far from the tree; as they say, Biden is following Obama’s lead. The thing that our friends and enemies need to understand, though, is that REAL Americans are what matters. Not […]