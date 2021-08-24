https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/adam-schiff-throws-biden-under-the-bus/

Posted by Kane on August 24, 2021 1:59 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Press conference a few minutes ago on Capitol Hill

Schiff says we will not be able to remove all Americans by the deadline…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...