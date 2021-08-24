https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/adam-schiff-throws-biden-under-the-bus/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Press conference a few minutes ago on Capitol Hill
Schiff says we will not be able to remove all Americans by the deadline…
Rep. Adam Schiff: “I think it’s fair to say … that the intelligence agencies’ assessments of the Afghan government’s ability to maintain itself became increasingly pessimistic over the course of the last six months.” pic.twitter.com/AeEltxFF8l
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 24, 2021