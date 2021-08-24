https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/afghan-man-is-pissed-mr-biden-you-were-against-trump-now-we-are-against-you/
About The Author
Related Posts
Tucker scores rare interview with Anthony Pellicano…
August 10, 2021
San Fran DA should have kept her mouth shut…
July 8, 2021
Deeper look at Arizona election fraud…
July 26, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy