Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

Airbnb says it will provide housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world for free. The refugees will be staying in properties listed on the company’s website.

The stays are funded through contributions to Airbnb.org from Airbnb and Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s CEO and co-founder, as well as donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, according to the company.

“As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees resettle around the world, where they stay will be the first chapter in their new lives,” Chesky said in a news release Tuesday. “For these 20,000 refugees, my hope is that the Airbnb community will provide them with not only a safe place to rest and start over, but also a warm welcome home.”

To make this happen, we are working closely with https://t.co/enqjlQB0rH, NGOs, and partners orgs on the ground to support the most pressing needs. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

Interesting priorities. We have 60,000 homeless American veterans. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) August 24, 2021

