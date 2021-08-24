https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/569119-alex-jones-blasts-trump-as-dumbass-over-vaccines

Far-right talk show host Alex Jones slammed former President Trump after the 45th president encouraged people at an Alabama rally to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A clip from the Aug. 22 taping of InfoWars appears to show Jones accusing the former president of heralding the vaccine for political gain and bowing to media pressure.

“Shame on you, Trump. Seriously. Hey, if you don’t have the good sense to save yourself and your political career, that’s OK,” the InfoWars host said.

“At least you’re going to get some good Republicans elected, and we like you,” Jones added. “But, my God, maybe you’re not that bright. Maybe Trump’s actually a dumbass.”

Speaking at a rally in Cullman, Ala., Trump said he respected the attendees’ freedoms, but suggested a vaccine could be good for them, saying “I did it. It’s good. Take the vaccines.” A smattering of boos rang out from the crowd following Trump’s recommendation. Yet the former president, who has been criticized for not openly touting COVID-19 vaccines, continued, seemingly unfazed.

“Now, that’s OK. That’s all right. You got your freedoms,” Trump said. “But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know. OK? I’ll call up Alabama and say, ‘Hey, you know what?’ But it is working.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health released data on Monday that shows 89.8 percent of COVID-19 cases and 94.1 percent of COVID-19 deaths from April 1 to Aug. 18 occurred among the state’s unvaccinated population.

Currently, just over half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, while nearly 61 percent have received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

