Last Friday evening, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West’s wife, Angela West, was arrested for suspicion of a DWI. She was sober, complied with police, and was met with hostility and combativeness from the arresting officer.

Lt. Col. West has posted multiple videos on his social media updating the situation as well as relaying the details of the evening that prove his wife was sober, cogent, and innocent of these libelous allegations. The officer involved should be removed and all charges against Dr. West should be dropped. This unnecessary and humiliating series of events requires a formal apology from DPD leadership.

If this had happened to someone who did not have her husband’s platform and network, it is very likely that an innocent person could have been railroaded and not actually have received justice. The DPD should be reviewing policies to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Additionally, the entire West campaign are ardent supporters of the Thin Blue Line, but officers who abuse their authority have no place in law enforcement.

Below are the links to Lt. Col. West’s video debriefs on the arrest:

Video from night of arrest.

Video update from Saturday.

###