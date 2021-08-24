https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/americans-more-likely-support-businesses-dont-enforce-employee-vaccination-mandate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

More Americans are likely to do business with companies that do not mandate employee vaccines, than those that require the shots, according to a new poll.

Among Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, over 20% of each group had no opinion when it came to the vaccine policy of a company, according to the polls by Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group. Across the board, 65% of those polled had already been fully or partially vaccinated, and an additional 10% had already had COVID-19.

The key takeaway, however, is that 42.7% of American voters are more likely to support businesses that do not require mandates, compared to 34.3% who say they are less likely to support them.

“Being on the side of mandates will directly impact their (business’) bottom line,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action Mark Meckler.

He also argued the polling information shows “on a larger scale, this irrational push for compliance at all costs will have a negative impact on an already pandemic-challenged economy.

“In poll after poll, Americans of all political stripes choose the freedom-driven approach on COVID-19. Despite this and the fact that most folks report in this survey that they are already vaccinated, Washington, DC continues to push for mandates.”

