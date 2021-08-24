https://www.theblaze.com/news/andrew-cuomo-clemency-murderers-domestic-terrorist

Disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) granted clemency to multiple murderers late Monday to mark the final act of his long tenure as governor of New York.

What are the details?

Prior to departing office at 11:59 p.m., Cuomo commuted the sentences of five convicted murderers — including one domestic terrorist — and fully pardoned another man.

Most notably, Cuomo commuted the sentence of David Gilbert, 76, who was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder and four counts of first-degree robbery in 1983.

Gilbert was a member of the far-left Weather Underground militant group, which the FBI has classified as a domestic terrorist organization. Gilbert participated in the infamous 1981 robbery of a Brink’s armored truck, which resulted in the deaths of two police officers and a Brink’s security guard. He was sentenced 75 years-to-life. He will now be eligible for parole.

Gilbert is the father of controversial San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. According to the Associated Press, Boudin had been lobbying Cuomo to grant his father clemency.

The other prisoners include:

Greg Mingo, 68, was convicted of four counts of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He served nearly 40 years of a 50 years-to-life sentence. He will be released from prison.

Robert Ehrenberg, 62, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. He served nearly 30 years of a 50 years-to-life sentence. He will be released from prison.

Ulysses Boyd, 66, was convicted of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He served 35 years of a 50 years-to-life sentence. He will be released from prison.

Paul Clark, 59, was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He served 40 years of his 58-year prison sentence. He will be released from prison.

Meanwhile, Cuomo fully pardoned Lawrence Penn, who pleaded guilty to first-degree falsifying business records in 2015. He served two years in prison, but will now have the offense wiped from his record.

What did Cuomo say?

In a statement, Cuomo likened the last-minute grants of clemency to fairness, equity, empathy, and justice.

“The march towards a more fair, more just, more equitable, and more empathetic New York State is a long one, but every step forward we can take it worthwhile and important,” Cuomo said.

“These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice,” the statement added.

Cuomo announced his resignation as governor on Aug. 10 after a state attorney general’s report found he sexually harassed multiple women. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, was sworn in as New York’s first female governor.

