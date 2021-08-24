https://www.dailywire.com/news/andrew-cuomo-stripped-of-international-emmy-award-following-sexual-misconduct-allegations-resignation

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) was stripped of his International Emmy Award on Tuesday after he resigned following a sexual misconduct scandal.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that it would remove Cuomo’s name would be removed from International Academy materials, as would any reference to him having ever received the award.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award,” the Academy said in a statement. “His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

As The Daily Wire reported in November 2020, Cuomo received the award for his COVID-19 press briefings, which were hailed by the media as what leadership looks like. That leadership has since been called into serious question, as multiple inquiries have been opened relating to Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic.

At the time Cuomo was honored with the award, International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner praised Cuomo’s press briefings.

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” Paisner said. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

Paisner went on to explain why Cuomo deserved the award, which has been given to Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and others:

On March 2, 2020, New York Governor Cuomo conducted a media briefing from Albany, the State’s capital, to inform and educate New Yorkers and the public at large about the coronavirus outbreak that was just starting to be recognized as a massive public health threat. That 12-minute introduction, part of a 34-minute session with other state leaders, was the first of 111 consecutive daily briefings for New Yorkers and the wider world about the grim progress of the worst pandemic to hit the United States in a century. The briefings were carried live by New York’s local TV stations, nationally on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and other news outlets in the U.S. and around the world. The last “daily” briefing was held on June 19, 2020. These daily communications have drawn a total of 59 million viewers.

Cuomo, however, is responsible for one of the worst pandemic policies: Requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-19-positive patients. Since the elderly and immunocompromised are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, sending the virus into that population was an obvious bad idea, yet multiple Democrat governors adopted the policy in some form. As a result, more nursing home patients died in New York than any other state due to COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened an inquiry into the nursing home policies of Cuomo and other Democrat governors, but ultimately decided not to further investigate Cuomo’s administration. Even though the DOJ decided not to investigate Cuomo, he still faces numerous other inquiries by state investigators, including investigations into his nursing home policies and his administration’s attempt to cover up the deaths that resulted from them, as well as whether aide’s altered a report about nursing home deaths to help Cuomo secure a book deal.

