On his way out the door in Albany, Andrew Cuomo gave the finger to at least three major interest groups. It was a fitting departure for this nasty, discredited figure.

Cuomo derided the lengthy, thorough report alleging that he sexually harassed 11 women. He said the report was “designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic” and that it was based on an “unfair and unjust” investigation. He did not apologize to any of the 11 women, nor did he even mention any of them. But he challenged them implicitly by stating that he had been “condemn[ed] without facts.”

Cuomo thus flipped off the “me too” movement.

Turning his attention to New York City, Cuomo stated that Eric Adams will be its next mayor. He added that Adams will “bring a new philosophy to the position which can give New York City residents hope for the future.”

Cuomo thus flipped off Bill de Blasio, with whom he reportedly is obsessed.

Finally, in one of his final official acts as governor, Cuomo granted clemency to five murderers, including a former member of the Weather Underground who is the father of San Francisco’s ultra-leftist district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Cuomo thus flipped off the law enforcement community and those who back it.

Chuck Ross reports:

David Gilbert is serving a 75-year sentence for second-degree murder for his role in the 1981 robbery of a Brinks security truck in Nyack, N.Y. Two police officers and a security guard were killed during the heist, which Weather Underground members carried out along with members of the Black Liberation Army. Gilbert was driving a getaway car with his partner, Kathy Boudin. Cuomo’s grant of clemency will allow Gilbert to appear before the state parole board prior to his potential release from jail. Chesa Boudin lobbied Cuomo last year to grant clemency to his father. . . .

As I understand it, Gilbert must still persuade the parole board that he should be released. But Cuomo’s clemency paves the way for Gilbert to seek his release.

The same is true for the other four murderers to whom Cuomo granted clemency. Ed Morrissey discusses these cases. One was sentenced in 1983 to serve 50 to life for the 1980 robbery-murder of a Queens couple. Another received the same sentence for shooting a man to death in a 1992 robbery. Another was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and weapons possession after shooting and killing a 17-year-old at a block party in 1980.

In announcing these commutations, Cuomo noted that some of the recipients had done good deeds while in prison. I believe the saying “virtue is its own reward” should apply when it comes to subsequent good deeds by murderers.

There’s something for almost everyone to dislike in Cuomo’s parting shots — feminists, leftists, and law-and-order conservatives. Cuomo reportedly does not plan to run for office ever again, and that’s how he is behaving.

