https://www.q13fox.com/news/armed-robbers-disguised-as-delivery-drivers-zip-tie-pharmacy-employees-in-bellevue

Bellevue Police are investigating a takeover armed robbery that happened in broad daylight at Clark’s Pharmacy on Bel-Red Road. Police said the suspects used zip ties on the employees.

Employees told police two men dressed as delivery drivers walked in and demanded cash and OxyContin.

One of the suspects was allegedly holding a long box that contained a rifle, and the second suspect allegedly pulled out a hand gun.

“There was an element of planning. They came dressed as delivery drivers and they were armed. They were willing to take over and basically hold people hostage, so the level of commitment and preparation is concerning,” said Bellevue police captain David Sanabria.

Sanabria said the robbery lasted between eight to ten minutes, and as traumatic as the event was, the victims did everything right.

“They cooperated. They didn’t fight, they didn’t challenge,” said Captain Sanabria. “They immediately called 911. They provided an excellent description of what happened, and they gave us a direction of travel of which they last saw them.”

The two suspects were last seen running across Bel-Red Road north toward Redmond.

The suspects got away with about $150, but the pharmacy does not carry narcotics.

“The staff here performed admirably they did absolutely the right thing. Two gentlemen approached my staff armed with weapons, demanded cash and drugs that we don’t have here on site,” said pharmacist Shelby Bottemiller. “They conducted themselves professionally, calmly. Did their best to de-escalate the situation and ultimately managed to get no one injured.”

Police provided a suspect description of the two men.

One of them is between 25 to 35-years-old. He was seen wearing a brown delivery driver uniform, black bandana and black Oakley sunglasses

The second suspect is between 30 to 40-years-old. He’s described as being stocky and having a heavy set build. He was also wearing a brown delivery driver uniform and black bandana.

If you have any information, get in touch with the Bellevue Police Department.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

