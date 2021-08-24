https://redstate.com/bradslager/2021/08/24/as-the-press-condemns-pandemic-politicization-morning-joe-misrepresents-a-press-conference-as-a-doctors-walkout-protest-n431995
About The Author
Related Posts
Texas Supreme Court May Have Just Melted the Runaway Dems' Last Hope With Latest Move
August 10, 2021
Rep. Byron Donalds Levels CNN Anchor Who Questions His Right to Be in Black Caucus Because He's GOP
June 10, 2021
As Newsom Flosses His K-12 Education Budget, the Orange County Board of Education Sues Him Over the Mask Mandate
August 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy