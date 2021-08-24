https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussie-leader-admits-there-will-be-never-be-a-return-to-normal/

Posted by Kane on August 24, 2021

New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian announces there is no return to normal life.

‘So long as Covid is around we will always need to lead with a measure of restrictions.’

More from today’s presser



