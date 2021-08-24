https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussie-leader-admits-there-will-be-never-be-a-return-to-normal/
AUSTRALIA- NSW Gladys Berejiklian announces there is no return to normal life.
Even if there are no COVID cases and 80% of the population are vaccinated, social distancing and restrictions will remain for good.
New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian announces there is no return to normal life.
‘So long as Covid is around we will always need to lead with a measure of restrictions.’
