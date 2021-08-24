https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/08/24/awww-shucks-cuomo-just-lost-his-emmy-award-n1472307

Back in November, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who sent thousands of elderly New Yorkers to their deaths with his nursing home policy in the early months of the pandemic—and then tried to cover it up—won an International Emmy Founders Award for his “leadership” and communication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

Well, it turns out the committee has finally decided to rescind the award.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award,” the academy said in a statement. “His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

This is long overdue, but sadly is being done for the wrong reasons. The attorney general’s report mentioned by the academy involves the sexual harassment claims. Why didn’t they rescind his award for his COVID leadership after the January 29 New York attorney general’s report? That was the report that concluded that Cuomo undercounted COVID nursing home deaths by fifty percent in an attempt to cover up the impact of his deadly policy forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. The Cuomo administration responded by blaming Trump, even though the policy and cover-up were entirely Cuomo’s doing.

Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s former secretary, admitted to the cover-up after the report came out. “We froze’ out of fear the true numbers would ‘be used against us’ by federal prosecutors.”

PJ Media has been calling out Cuomo’s deadly nursing home policy and his cover-up of the policy’s impact since May of 2020—as have other conservative media outlets. In July, I explained how the cover-up was executed—while Cuomo was getting sky-high approval ratings and eventually the sham Emmy award and a book deal. So, the truth about Cuomo has been out there for over a year, but rather than rescind the Emmy over his deadly nursing home policy and COVID cover-up—which would have been appropriate considering he got the Emmy for his COVID leadership—the Academy waited until after his resignation in the wake of the sexual harassment report.

What a joke. The Academy hasn’t restored its credibility by rescinding the award now for the wrong reason. Not one bit.

