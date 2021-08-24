https://www.oann.com/best-buy-raises-annual-sales-forecast-as-electronics-demand-holds-strong/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=best-buy-raises-annual-sales-forecast-as-electronics-demand-holds-strong



A sign marks a Best Buy store in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

August 24, 2021

(Reuters) -Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc raised its full-year comparable sales forecast as it expects resilient demand for work-from-home computer equipment despite market fears of growth shrinking after a pandemic-induced spike last year.

The company’s shares, which have gained 12.4% this year, rose 5% in premarket trading on Tuesday after Best Buy also forecast third-quarter comparable sales to fall 1% to 3%, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a 9.1% drop.

The consumer electronics retailer’s sales have surged over the last year as stuck-at-home Americans splurged on laptops, webcams and other computer accessories for their home offices and remote learning setups.

Best Buy Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said sustained demand and a strong U.S consumer helped lift second quarter comparable sales by 20%, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 17.2% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“Demand was also bolstered by the overall strong consumer spending ability, aided by government stimulus, improving wages and high savings levels,” Barry said in a statement.

Best Buy expects full-year comparable sales to rise 9% to 11%, compared to its previous forecast of an increase of 3% to 6%.

Total revenue rose to $11.85 billion from about $9.91 billion in the second quarter, above expectations of $11.49 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.98 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.85 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

