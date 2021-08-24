http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ER7SWm_NfIc/beyond-bagdhad-bob-contd.php

What is there to say about the sickening Jen Psaki’s performance at the White House briefing yesterday? She looked to be suppressing her whige progressive rage as she instructed Peter Doocy of FOX News that Americans are not “pstranded” in Afghanistan (video below). A lesson in linguistics a la Lewis Carroll:

“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.”

Is Psaki on psychedelics? Her instruction is comprehensively refuted in real time all over the media, social and otherwise.

Jen Psaki: “I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not.” What’s IRRESPONSIBLE is stranding Americans in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/SAnR0kl57p — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2021

