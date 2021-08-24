https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/24/so-biden-was-lying-gosh-house-intel-chair-adam-schiff-contradicted-basically-everything-bidens-claimed-about-afghanistan-thread/

Man, Biden is just so BAD at this whole being president thing.

Seriously, we knew it wouldn’t be great with Corn Pop’s greatest foe in the White House, but this has been apalling.

When Adam Schiff is the guy telling the truth on Afghanistan for example?

Yikes.

So Biden was lying?? https://t.co/uzkglCVJfd — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 24, 2021

Check out the entire thread:

NEW: House Intel Chair Adam Schiff just left a classified intel briefing on Afghanistan and broke a significant amount of news. Here are some of the highlights.

First he said getting all Americans and allies out of the country by 8/31 is unlikely.. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 24, 2021

Unlikely.

AKA we’re stranding Americans in Afghanistan.

Sorry, Jen P-sucky, but that’s just the reality of this crap administration.

“Given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated, the number of SIVs, the number of others who are members of the Afghan press, civil society leaders women leaders. It’s hard for me to imagine all of that can be accomplished between now and the end of the month,” — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 24, 2021

So. Stranded.

Schiff also said he was concerned about the security of the airport in Kabul:

“I think the threat to the airport is very real and very substantial and this has been a concern of mine for, for some days now that this would make a very attractive target for ISIS.” — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 24, 2021

An attractive target for ISIS? You don’t say!

Finally Schiff said that the intel community was very aware that the Taliban had the ability to take over the country.

“the intelligence agencies assessments of the Afghan government’s ability to maintain itself became increasingly pessimistic,” he said. (more) — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 24, 2021

But but but … Biden said he had no way of knowing how quickly the country would fall.

…“Over the course of the last six months. And there were any number of warnings that the Taliban might take over, and some that included a potential of a very rapid, the Afghan government enforces.” — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 24, 2021

!!!!!

Remember in July when Biden told us otherwise?

Schiff’s take was echoed by Intel Committee Member Jason Crow:

“I do not believe at this point, sitting here today, that I have any evidence of a intelligence failure,” Crow- a Democrat- told @jeremyherb — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 24, 2021

So where is the failure?

Pretty sure we know EXACTLY where it is … and he’s probably busy eating ice cream right now.

Pretty clear that Biden is a not telling the truth then. — WinterDreams (@Missthetree) August 24, 2021

Yup.

Lying Biden says Schiff. Impeachment starts when? — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) August 24, 2021

Oh, they won’t impeach their own … now, if Biden was a Republican they’d have impeached him already.

I believe it’s now Talibanx. — Sir Liberal (@SirLiberal) August 24, 2021

Heh.

Hey, gotta be inclusive, even with terrorists.

It’s the woke way to be.

***

