Joe Biden claimed on Monday that national anthem protester and U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe and her girlfriend Sue Bird “represent the best of what America stands for.” However, he was silent on all-American wrestler Tamyrah Mensah-Stock, who praised America after winning the gold in Tokyo.

Biden welcomed the WNBA champion Seattle Storm to the White House on Monday and not only praised their prowess on the court but insisted that they have done “remarkable service” to the country.

But during the ceremony for the women’s basketball team, Biden also made special mention of anti-American protester and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team player Megan Rapinoe — though he botched her name — and her Seattle Storm girlfriend Sue Bird. Biden included Rapinoe and Bird as he spoke about how wonderful the Storm has been.

“Between the two of them they share Olympic medals, World Cup titles, the WNBA championship, and above all, they define integrity and character,” Biden said of Bird and Rapinoe. “As president, as an American, I’m proud of how they represented us and they represent the best of what America stands for.

“What makes this team remarkable is they don’t just win games, they change lives,” Biden said during the White House visit. He listed some of the team’s purported “accomplishments,” including “encouraging people to get vaccinated so we can beat this pandemic; speaking out and standing up for racial justice and voting rights; supporting education and [mentorship] programs for young people; and fighting to protect trans youth from an epidemic of violence and discrimination.

“That’s what winners do,” Biden continued. “They shine the light, they lift people up, they’re a force for change. That’s the Seattle Storm, that’s the WNBA, that’s what they do.”

Both Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe have spent years kneeling during the national anthem, calling America sexist and racist, and generally protesting against the country at every opportunity.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has not said a word about the wonderfully patriotic Olympic wrestler Tamyrah Mensah-Stock who literally gushed about how proud she is to be an American representing her country at the Olympics.

After winning the gold in wrestling in Tokyo this month, Mensah-Stock nearly broke down in tears over how grateful she is for her family, her country, and her God.

Mensah-Stock also praised America as the greatest place to live and insisted that God had put her here on earth to represent the U.S.A.

Needless to say, many patriots and detractors of Rapinoe and Bird had things to say on social media about Biden’s praise:

He has lost his mind… — KamdenGreenWood (@wood_kamden) August 23, 2021

They don’t appear to represent anything America stands for. — That old coder in the corner… (@Robert31415927) August 23, 2021

Someone save this fool from himself! — Me‍♀‍ (@head_tequila) August 23, 2021

God help our country if Ms Rapinoe represents the best of what we stand for… — JD (@andrewsjd) August 23, 2021

Every time he opens his mouth presents another cringeworthy moment and another clip that can be laughed at around the world — Tyler Mikell (@TylerMikell) August 23, 2021

He also said Cumo was the gold standard. — Bass Stalker (@abraves277) August 23, 2021

