On Monday, during his remarks welcoming the WNBA champions, the Seattle Storm, President Biden rambled of Vice President Kamala Harris, “… we have a female Vice President of United States of America who’s going to be — we’re going to have some presidents pretty soon.”

Actor James Woods fired back, “Good, because we certainly don’t have one now.”

“We’re gonna have some presidents pretty soon.” – Joe Biden Good, because we certainly don’t have one now. pic.twitter.com/irPCgIbqju — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 24, 2021

Biden stated:

You know, I can say as much as I want — from the time my two daughters were born — that you can do anything a man can do. It’s one thing for somebody to say that and keep pounding that in the head of your five granddaughters as well. But guess what? Until they see it, until they watch, it becomes real then. That’s why, by the way, she’s — and happens to be in Asia for me right now — but that’s why we have a female Vice President of United States of America who’s going to be — we’re going to have some presidents pretty soon.

Biden has been much-criticized for his performance as president and refusal to answer questions in recent days; on Monday, he left a pandemic press conference before reporters could ask about his administration’s disaster in Afghanistan. One reporters yelled to him, “Do you know how many Americans are left in Afghanistan?” Biden proceeded to quickly leave the room.

The Daily Wire noted on Monday, “Biden repeatedly refused to answer questions from reporters last week during two press conferences that he held on Afghanistan following his highly controversial actions.”

Also on Monday, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) called on Biden to resign, saying in a letter obtained by the Daily Caller, “President Joseph R. Biden has abdicated his responsibility and duties entrusted to him as President of the United States. This blatant abdication of his office is grounds for President Biden to resign immediately. It has become clear that President Biden has lost complete and total confidence of the American people through his haphazard decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.”

Last Friday, former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who served under both Presidents Obama and Trump, called on Biden to leave office, telling Fox News Biden was no longer “cognitively prepared” to be president of the United States as he stated:

We’re looking horrible right now on the world stage, this is an absolute national embarrassment. And instead of being out in front of this and talking about what’s going on, and what went wrong, and what the plan was, and what we’re gonna do next, Biden’s just been in hiding again, as he always has. Biden, once again, has failed us. He’s embarrassed as internationally. And you know, honestly, it is time for him to leave. I’ve been saying this for a long time. I’ve been saying that he’s not, he’s not cognitively prepared to be our president. And this is just another example of his failure. And I think a lot of this is relevant to his cognitive ability. But he’s, he’s created a national security disaster for this country right now. And it’s time for him to move on and somebody else needs to do this job. He is not fit to be our commander in chief. It’s time for him to resign.

