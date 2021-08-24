https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/23/big-ten-coronavirus-cant-play-forfeit/

The Big Ten won’t reschedule football games because of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the B1G has made the decision that any team unable to field a squad because of coronavirus will have to forfeit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If both teams are unable to play in a game because of coronavirus, it will be ruled a no-contest. The Big Ten is the latest conference to make this decision.

As I’ve said many times, it’s a tough call to make, but it’s the right one. Even if you’re vaccinated, you can still test positive, but that doesn’t mean football should come to a grinding halt.

We have to get back to normal, and we have to get back to normal sooner than later. Playing football as scheduled is a sign we’re getting back to normal.

At the end of the day, it’s up to coaches and other football officials to make sure their team is being safe and smart.

If a team has the virus run through it, then they’ll have to forfeit. That’s the reality of the world we’re living in.

Again, it’s not easy, but it’s right.

