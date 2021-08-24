https://redstate.com/smoosieq/2021/08/24/big-win-supreme-court-deals-biden-administration-a-blow-re-remain-in-mexico-policy-n432308
About The Author
Related Posts
Kamala's Horrible Reaction to the Afghanistan Question Not Only Exposes Her, but the Media
August 22, 2021
How to Resist…. Effectively!
June 7, 2021
It’s Not Your Parents’ National Education Association
June 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy