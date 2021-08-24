https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-kate-brown-issues-outdoor-mandatory-mask-law-for-oregon/

Oregon will require adults and most children to wear face coverings starting Friday in most public settings where people are close to each other, in yet another attempt to slow spread. Children under 5 years old are exempt from the mandate, as are people in certain settings such as people eating and drinking outdoors and people experiencing homelessness.

Oregon is one of five states with an indoor mask mandate already in effect, according to the New York Times. It is the first to announce a mask requirement for outdoor activities where people are close together.

People will need to wear masks regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

“The delta variant is spreading fast and wide, throwing our state into a level of crisis we have not yet seen in the pandemic. Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families, and quickly help stop further spread of COVID-19.”

