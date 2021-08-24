https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-supreme-court-rules-for-trump-on-remain-in-mexico/

Supreme Court rules 6-3 that Trump’s Remain in Mexico asylum policy must be reinstated.

SCOTUS STATEMENT

The application for a stay presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied. The applicants have failed to show a likelihood of success on the claim that the memorandum rescinding the Migrant Protection Protocols was not arbitrary and capricious. Our order denying the Government’s request for a stay of the District Court injunction should not be read as affecting the construction of that injunction by the Court of Appeals.

Justice Breyer, Justice Sotomayor, and Justice Kagan would grant the application.

Greg Abbott comments…

Butthurt reaction on twitter…

