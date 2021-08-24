https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-supreme-court-rules-for-trump-on-remain-in-mexico/

BREAKING: In a loss for the Biden administration, The Supreme Court has ruled that the administration must reinstate Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” border policy, which requires many immigrants who seek asylum in the U.S. to stay in Mexico while they await a hearing. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 24, 2021

SCOTUS STATEMENT

The application for a stay presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied. The applicants have failed to show a likelihood of success on the claim that the memorandum rescinding the Migrant Protection Protocols was not arbitrary and capricious. Our order denying the Government’s request for a stay of the District Court injunction should not be read as affecting the construction of that injunction by the Court of Appeals.

Justice Breyer, Justice Sotomayor, and Justice Kagan would grant the application.

Greg Abbott comments…

BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court tells the Biden Administration to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy put in place by the Trump Admin. This halts Biden’s skirting of immigration laws & will reduce the record number of migrants entering illegally. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 25, 2021

