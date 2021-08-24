https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/24/breaking-trump-pal-and-nfl-legend-herschel-walker-to-run-for-senate-in-georgia-n1472340

Herschel Walker, the football legend and longtime pal of Donald Trump , has decided to run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. Walker, a Texas resident with a home in Georgia, registered to vote in Georgia yesterday, which now makes him a Georgia resident. He will be challenging Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Trump has been urging Walker to run for a while now.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in March 2021. “He would be unstoppable, just like when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Trump and Walker’s friendship goes back to the short-lived United States Football League, when Trump owned the New Jersey Generals and Walker was a highly coveted college football running back.

“I have known Donald Trump for 37 years. And I don’t mean we just casually ran into each other from time to time. I’m talking about a deep personal friendship,” Walker said.

“I watched him treat the janitors, security guards and waiters the same way he would treat a VIP. He made them feel special because he knew they were. He understands that they are the people who make this country run. They clean. They cook. They build. They drive. They deliver. He told me, ‘Herschel, make an effort to get to know people. Remember their names,’” Walker continued.

Fact-O-Rama! Walker’s wife was recently accused of voter fraud because, although she owns a home in Georgia, she uses her Texas house as her main residency. She allegedly chose to vote in Georgia instead.

Herschel made his bones in college football playing for the Georgia Bulldogs. He went on to play in the NFL for the Cowboys, Vikings, Eagles and Giants, before spending the last year of his professional football career back with the Dallas Cowboys.

Walker will challenge Warnock, who won a hotly contested runoff race last year against Kelly Loeffler. Warnock raised $125 million and spent $103 million against his opponent, who raised $92 million and spent $71 million.

