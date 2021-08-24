https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/bulwark-blue-check-was-too-busy-showing-off-to-liberal-activists-to-realize-that-hed-gotten-it-all-wrong-on-ron-desantis-again/

Like his fellow Bulwark bullsh*tters, Christian Vanderbrouk has really got it in for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Despite all the evidence proving otherwise, Vanderbrouk et al. are determined to paint DeSantis as some knuckledragging, science-hating Florida Man who not only doesn’t care if Floridians get sick and die of COVID19, but actively wants Floridians to get sick and die of COVID19.

‘It’s hard for me to say go do this’: DeSantis stops short of endorsing booster shothttps://t.co/hRD4ZfZfcw — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) August 24, 2021

Because Ron DeSantis is taking dirty, dirty Regeneron money, right, Christian?

Did I miss DeSantis touting FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday? Would have been a good opportunity to help persuade holdouts. Or was he too busy showing off to conservative activists by bickering with Associated Press executives? — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) August 24, 2021

Ron DeSantis was indeed busy defending himself and his staff from AP hit pieces and all-around media malpractice. But he also managed to find time to comment on the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Vanderbrouk might’ve caught it if he hadn’t been so busy showing off to liberal activists and being consumed and enamored with the smell of his own gaseous emissions.

You obviously didn’t look very hard. SMDH — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) August 24, 2021

Yes you missed it — Rev. Matthew Codd (@mmcodd) August 24, 2021

Yes, you missed it. — Saulo Londoño (@SauloLondono) August 24, 2021

Why yes, he had a press conference yesterday where he addressed it — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) August 24, 2021

LOL imagine just stepping on a rake like this — Trunk (@poena_cullei) August 24, 2021

Nice try, tho. Ever heard of a computer? There’s a thing called Google you can try before you make statements that bite you on the butt. — WaxOnWaxOff (@jefferson66) August 24, 2021

Yes, you missed it. @GovRonDeSantis had 2 press conferences in different parts of Florida yesterday launching monoclonal sites. Carried on all local TV stations & Florida Channel. Gov & Chief Medical Officer mentioned the full FDA approval of Pfizer. Twitter isn’t real life. https://t.co/vcxCCWbj4u — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 24, 2021

He had a press conference yesterday where he and the Emergency Management Chief Medical Officer spoke of Pfizer’s FDA approval. Once again, because it didn’t happen on Twitter, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. https://t.co/GTLsc6Eiot — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 24, 2021

To be fair, Christian is extremely online, so if it’s not on Twitter, he’s not interested.

Nothing about it on the press page nearly 24 hours later. Seems fair to say that hitting back at the AP was a higher messaging priority yesterday than touting FDA approval of the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/pi3ZxYBKiN — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) August 24, 2021

Narrator: It was not, in fact, fair to say that.

No, it’s not “fair” because that’s the very online mindset where if something is not happening on social media, it’s not happening. You’re now complaining that it didn’t make its way to the press page as if Floridians are reading that. You asked, “Did I miss…?” and you did. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 24, 2021

If DeSantis wanted to be seen touting the vaccines, we’d be seeing him touting the vaccines. — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) August 24, 2021

He’s touted the vaccine plenty. Which is why the coverage for the state is pretty much the same as the national average and ahead of states like Michigan and Illinois and right near WI, PA, DE, and HI. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 24, 2021

In case Christian missed it, which of course he did:

Christian Vanderbrouk could save himself a whole lot of trouble and humiliation if he’d stop taking his own word on Ron DeSantis and take the word of people who actually pay attention to reality.

WHY are so many people I still respect getting on the Hate DeSantis train? To answer your question YES, he certainly did speak to the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine and, as usual, urged people to get vaccinated. — Marla NeverTrump AlwaysConservative Hughes (@MarlaMHughes) August 24, 2021

Well …

It’s a good question, and probably worth a reevaluation of some people you respect. — Chris Seay (@ChrisSeay104) August 24, 2021

There are a lot of people worthy of respect. Christian Vanderbrouk is not one of them.

God he is the worst. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 24, 2021

The worst, Jerry.

