Legends Diner in Denton — the restaurant that made national news for a sign threatening to charge customers a fee if they complain about masks — is closing at the end of August 2021.

Co-owner Wayne LaCombe says the concerns over COVID-19 and mask-wearing are “too much of a variable right now.”

“People just don’t want to comply, and I don’t think they will comply,” he says, looking at the problem from a big-picture sense. “COVID is going to go on for quite some time.”

LaCombe and his wife Kat LaCombe, a retired nurse, opened the Denton diner two years ago, serving pancakes as big as plates for breakfast and cheesy patty melts at lunch. They suffered through the coronavirus pandemic, intent upon keeping employees and customers safe by requiring that everyone wear a mask, even after the mask mandate was lifted by the governor of Texas in March. The city of Denton requires masks again, as of Aug. 12, 2021.

Their hand-written sign posted on the door back in March 2021 went viral:

“Our new surcharge,” the sign says: “$50 if I have to explain why masks are mandatory” and “$75 if I have to hear why you disagree…”

The LaCombes never collected any money, but Wayne LaCombe says it helped customers understand their stance on public health. After the hand-written sign faded from sun damage, a man from New York sent the owners a metal version, which still hangs in the window, Wayne LaCombe says.

He actually didn’t have a problem convincing customers to wear masks, he says. It was bigger than that.

“They don’t come talk to you in person about it,” he says. “They just want to put their feelings on social media.”

The diner has lost about $200,000 since 2020, according to our partners at NBCDFW. The co-owners are exhausted, not only of the prolonged health crisis and of the political divide over masks, but also because of other difficulties of running a restaurant during a pandemic.

“I can’t hire anybody. Our food costs have gone way up,” Wayne LaCombe says. Road construction outside of the restaurant further frustrated the LaCombes and their customers.

The LaCombes plan to retire in September.

Since Legends Diner announced its closure, lines have been “out the door,” the co-owner says. And “not a single one has tried to come in without a mask” so far.

The restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it’ll serve its last breakfasts and lunches on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The restaurant will open Aug. 30 and 31, selling memorabilia off the walls, but the kitchen will be closed.

Legends Diner is at 508 S. Elm St., Denton.

