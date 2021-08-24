https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/leftist-bish-is-triggered-by-pledge-of-allegiance/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







‘White nationalist’ Pledge of Allegiance in schools

Iowa State Rep. Carter Nordman shared a voicemail message from an anonymous caller who condemned the Pledge of Allegiance as “White nationalism,” blasted America’s “racist roots,” and suggested that “blond-haired blue-eyed” children have more rights in a profanity-laced tirade. Nordman told Fox News that he called her back and she refused to discuss the subject with him further.

TRANSCRIPT

This message is for Carter Nordman. My understanding is that you are the Iowa representative who included language that requires all Iowa schools to lead the Pledge of Allegiance once a day in grades one through twelve.

When did we start teaching white nationalism in schools? Because that’s exactly what the f*** you’re doing, sir, and you have absolutely no right to require something like that. Our children aren’t proud to be American. Maybe the white suburban kids out in Adel are proud to be American because their rights are afforded to them every day and they don’t have to fight for them. But for the rest of us, who are women, the poor, the elderly, the minorities, we’re not f—ing proud. What are we proud of? We’re proud of our racist history? We’re proud of our racist roots?

Is that what we’re proud of? We’re proud of the fact that not all citizens in the United States are afforded the same rights and the same privileges as the blond-haired blue-eyed ones? That’s a bunch of colonizer bulls***, Carter. And the fact that you’re f***ing perpetuating that is disgusting. Keep that s*** in the suburbs. You want to teach your kids to be a white nationalist, you can f***ing do it. But you and Kim Reynolds are f***ing disgusting, and you have absolutely no right to require that public schools teach children to be U.S. nationalists. F*** you and f*** this legislation.

We’ll make sure that you are no longer going to be sitting in the Iowa House of Representatives; we’ll make sure that you are not voted in again; I can assure you of that. Everything that you stand for is the same bulls*** that the Trump administration stood for, and clearly you and Kim Reynolds have your heads stuck so far up his a** that you can’t f***ing tell where one of you ends and the other begins. It’s absolutely disgusting, despicable, and deplorable the s*** that you f***ing peddle. There’s so much more important s*** that we could be worried about right now and you’re focusing on the f***ing Pledge of Allegiance? Get the f*** out of here! Pull your head out of your a** Carter, Jesus f***ing Christ!

This is the language from the bill:

The board of directors of each public school district shall administer the pledge of allegiance in grades one through twelve each school day. Each classroom in which the pledge of allegiance is recited pursuant to this subsection shall display the United States flag during the recitation. A student shall not be compelled against the student’s objections or those of the student’s parent or guardian to recite the pledge.







Interview with Carter Nordman





