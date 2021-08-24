https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/08/24/california-man-found-passed-out-in-car-with-300-unopened-recall-ballots-and-forged-licenses-n1472173

First, this public service announcement: There is no voter fraud in U.S. elections. Thank you for your attention.

A California man was discovered asleep in his car in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store in Torrance with drugs, cash, and several drivers’ licenses, according to ABC7

Oh… I nearly forgot. There were about 300 unopened recall election ballots in the car.

Taken together, it’s an interesting picture, don’t you think?

Having 300 ballots in your possession is suspicious. Having the ballots AND several drivers’ licenses clearly establishes intent to commit voter fraud.

“Last night, officers responded to a male subject passed out in a vehicle in the 7-11 parking lot,” the Torrance Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Officers learned he was a felon & located Xanax pills on him. Officers continued their investigation and discovered a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, thousands of pieces of mail, a scale & multiple CA drivers licenses and credit cards in other individuals’ names.”

The suspect was arrested on numerous weapons, narcotics, and forgery charges.

The Los Angeles County registrar deadpanned, “There’s nothing to indicate this was focused on the election.” Cue the laugh track.

The registrar has been busy of late. Last week, some LA residents complained there were holes in their mailed ballot envelopes.

“This has been part of the envelope design for years. The holes serve both an accessibility purpose and a quality assurance purpose after the fact to validate no voted ballots are left unprocessed; an established, recommended practice,” the registrar’s office said on Twitter.

This has been part of the envelope design for years. The holes serve both an accessibility purpose and a quality assurance purpose after the fact to validate no voted ballots are left unprocessed; an established, recommended practice. — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) August 20, 2021

Former acting director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell was also concerned about the suspicious holes.

. @GavinNewsom needs to be asked if his team did this on purpose. This is cheating. pic.twitter.com/21Ws8MkeT2 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 19, 2021

How vigorously will this case be pursued? Three hundred ballots is admittedly not a lot in an election where millions of votes will be cast, but perhaps an investigation would supply some answers, or more likely, lead to more questions.

These were mailed ballots. How could anyone, much less a convicted felon, found with several drivers’ licenses, get his hands on so many of them?

Who was he going to sell the ballots to? Unless you believe he was selflessly motivated, the felon had to have had a buyer in mind when he stole them. Who was it?

Are there any others involved or was he acting alone?

It would be interesting to follow the progress of this investigation, but you and I both know it’s already disappeared down the rabbit hole, never to see the light of day. Anyone in the future who might raise questions about this will be branded a “right-wing conspiracy-monger” and summarily dismissed.

Because everyone knows there is no fraud in American elections.

