Conservative firebrand Candace Owens took on everyone from government-run schools to Duchess Meghan Markle in this week’s episode of “Candace,” which airs Tuesday night for Daily Wire subscribers — and she even…kind of…managed a duet with multi-platinum country music star Trace Adkins.

In her monologue this week, Owens instructed parents on how to save their kids from the government: pull them out of the publicly sponsored “day-care” programs cleverly disguised as public schools. Why are your kids in school? What are they learning? To hate their country, to undermine their parents, to think of the world as oppressed vs oppressor.

“Parents, pull your kids out of school,” Owens told her audience. “Bring them back home.”

For parents who doubt Owens’ advice, she suggests seeking out options — the government wins by convincing parents there are no options.

“This is the most important battle — the battle for future generations,” Owens said, noting that the fight for western civilization begins with properly educated children — not those who are indoctrinated by the government.

“Save the future generations and you will save America in the process,” she said.

In the show’s panel segment, Owens and her guests discussed further methods of civil disobedience, applauding parents who’ve spoken out against forced segregation, lauding those who are standing up to leftist virtue signaling against capitalism, and encouraging those pushing back against Hollywood pushing perversity on children. The panel highlights examples of serious courage, including a teacher in Loudon County, Virginia, who resigned from her job rather than indoctrinate her students.

Concerned that more parents are standing up to the liberal educational establishment, Owens makes a bold prediction about how the government may soon handle homeschooling — after all, open minds are dangerous minds.

In her interview segment, Owens sat down with multi-platinum recording artist Trace Adkins whose talent is matched only by his patriotism; the interview could go down in history as one of the most interesting in “Candace history.”

Adkins’ new album, “The Way I Wanna Go,” is due on store shelves on August 27th, and it features duets between Adkins and other legendary recording artists, including Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, and Stevie Wonder — a dream come true for Adkins who said he “fangirled” over the opportunity to work with Stevie Wonder.

Will there be a duet between Candace and Trace Adkins? Maybe not, but Adkins admitted that the best part of his job isn’t necessarily recording music, but rather working with veterans — and he suggests that everyone take the opportunity to work alongside a hero. Adkins, asked about his favorite song to perform, has a surprising answer — and he admits he’d sing this song at the “opening of a used car lot.”

In her “Ask Candace Anything” segment, Candace takes on everyone from Twitter to “Queen of Leftism” Meghan Markle, who recently announced that she’s spearheading an effort to help mothers get back into the workforce. She also has advice for young people looking to become a force for good — and a force for conservative ideals — in the world — even if you manage to get booted from social media.

