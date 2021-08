https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cia-director-burns-met-with-taliban-leader-kabul

CIA Director William Burns secretly met with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News.

First reported by the Washington Post, the rendezvous was the highest-level in-person meeting between the Biden administration and the Taliban since the group took control of Afghanistan’s capital earlier this month.

This is a developing story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook