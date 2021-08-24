https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/569111-cia-director-met-secretly-with-taliban-leader

CIA Director William BurnsWilliam BurnsAfghanistan’s fall renews terrorism fears for US The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Senate to vote on infrastructure bill; budget package up next CIA director to meet with Israeli, Palestinian leaders: report MORE met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghanistan allies.

A CIA spokesperson declined to comment on the reported meeting to The Hill. The Hill has also reached out White House for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price addressed why U.S. officials hadn’t engaged Baradar, saying that discussions thus far had been “tactical.”

“It is largely a function of the fact that our discussions with the Taliban have been operational. They have been tactical. They have been focused on – focused largely on our near-term operations and our near-term goals,” Price said.

The reported meeting comes as the White House seeks to evacuate people from Kabul international airport ahead of an impending deadline.

President Biden Joe BidenHouse Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday Biden envoy calls on North Korea to restart nuclear talks Biden to decide on Afghanistan troop withdrawal extension in next 24 hours: report MORE has come under pressure to extend the deadline beyond Aug. 31, but a Taliban spokesperson said the U.S. would be crossing a “red line” if it kept troops beyond that date.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meager said Tuesday morning that 21,600 people were evacuated within the last 24 hours, bringing the total evacuated since Aug. 14 to 58,700.

Latest update: 24 hours, 21,600 people evacuated from Afghanistan. That brings the total since August 14 to 58,700. — chrismeagher46 (@chrismeagher46) August 24, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The Taliban took over major cities and Afghanistan and a number of provinces in just over a week, which culminated into the capture of Kabul, including the presidential palace, earlier this month. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the presidential palace that day.

Baradar, co-founder of the Taliban, is the group’s most public leader, though Haibatullah Akhundzada is the supreme commander of the group. The Post noted that Baradar is believed to have significant influence over the Taliban rank-and-file.

Baradar arrived in Afghanistan last week for the first time in ten years, traveling to the group’s birthplace of Kandahar. He arrived in Kabul on Saturday to begin talks for the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.

–Updated at 7:47 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

