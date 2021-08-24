https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/false-positive-alarm-covid-testing-nightmare-at-rice-university/

Rice suspended in person classes for two weeks, then found out the Covid results were wrong

A COVID testing provider at Rice University produced multiple false positive test results, which prompted the university’s recent decision to revert to remote learning for the first two weeks of the fall semester.

Kevin E. Kirby, who serves as chair of Rice’s crisis management advisory committee, said in a letter to university staff Sunday that the testing provider had changed its protocols “resulting in significant differences in how test results are decided.” After finding some unusual patterns in the testing data, Rice officials, who were unaware of this change, asked the provider to revert to their previous testing strategy.

The university retested around 50 people who originally tested positive — twice on different days and by two different providers. All but one person’s results came back negative.

